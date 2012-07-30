Cycling: Tiger Bauge eager to be released on the track

French cyclist Gregory Bauge poses to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Paris April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON (Reuters) - Frenchman Gregory Bauge, the man to beat in the individual sprint, says he is prowling like a caged tiger as he gets ready to start his Olympic campaign on the London velodrome.

“I‘m in a cage. I wait, I train, the tiger will be released in a few days,” Bauge told reporters on Monday, three days before he and his French team mates contest the team sprint in the first day of track cycling at the London Games.

Bauge claimed silver in the team sprint at the Beijing Games four years ago but failed to secure a podium finish in the individual event.

This time, only gold will do.

The 27-year-old Bauge is unbeaten in the last four world championships in individual sprint, although he was stripped of his 2011 title after being handed a retroactive ban for failing to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities.

He won his last title in Melbourne in April without losing a leg in his best-of-three matches.

His most feared rivals?

“An injury, an illness,” he said.

But Bauge also showed a dose of pragmatism: “There could also be someone better than me, or I could make big mistakes. In sprint, everything go fast, you have to think fast.”

Bauge, however, will not have the dream final he could have contested against Chris Hoy, who will not defend his title after being dropped in favor of Jason Kenny to represent Britain in the individual sprint.

“The ideal final would have been the Olympic champion against the world champion,” he said.

“After the world championships, it was clear to me it had to be Kenny.”

Kenny, however, lost to Bauge in their last two world championship finals. The Briton was awarded the 2011 title after Bauge was stripped of his gold medal.

Until he can produce his awe-inspiring sprints around the 250-metre track, Bauge is looking to spare his energy.

“I try to rest, to spend as little energy as possible,” he said. “When you’re on the track (training) the days before the event, you see your rivals, you have itchy feet, you’re like you want to make a sprint with them.”

“He cannot wait to start,” confirmed his coach Florian Rousseau, adding that his team mates were also eager to start their campaign.

”They’re spoiling for a fight,“ he said. ”They’re fidgeting with impatience, they’re going round in circles. There is a lot of excitement because the Games have already started.

“There were (French) gold medals yesterday, they say it’s our turn now, we too want to go out there. It’s boiling inside.”

Rousseau, however, warned the riders should not be too impatient.

“They have to know how to rest, recuperate well and not hang around too much in the (Olympic) village,” he said.

In three days, however, the caged tiger will be released.