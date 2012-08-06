FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling: Bauge and Kenny to contest sprint final
#Sports News
August 6, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Cycling: Bauge and Kenny to contest sprint final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Jason Kenny prepares to start his track cycling men's sprint quarterfinals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Jason Kenny and France’s Gregory Bauge eased past their semi-final opponents on Monday to set up a hotly anticipated Olympic cycling sprint final.

Kenny was unruffled as he confidently dispatched Trinidad’s Njisane Nicholas Phillip 2-0, in the best-of-three contest, while Bauge finished off Australia’s Shane Perkins by the same score.

Kenny, who was preferred to Olympic champion Chris Hoy as the British entrant, and triple world champion Bauge have both looked imperious en route to the final which is set to begin at 1640 GMT.

The pair met in the final of the 2011 world championships with Bauge coming out on top before the Frenchman was stripped of his title following a retroactive ban for failing to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities.

Bauge overcame Kenny again in this year’s world championship final to remain unbeaten by the Briton on the track.

Phillip and Perkins will contest the bronze medal.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
