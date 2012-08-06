Cycling: Bauge demands answers after Kenny sprint success

France's Gregory Bauge celebrates after his track cycling men's sprint semifinals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON (Reuters) - After seeing his Olympic dream end in another torturous rendition of the British national anthem, France’s Gregory Bauge wanted answers.

First and foremost among them was just how did sprint gold medalist Jason Kenny, who had never beaten him before, get so good?

The triple world champion Frenchman had been imperious in his previous match-ups with the Briton and had given him a pre-Olympic lesson in sprint cycling to win the world title in April.

But his unblemished record was ended in a ferocious display of power pedaling as Kenny pulled out the ride of his life to claim his first individual sprint title and his third Olympic gold medal.

The two-legged defeat gave Bauge food for thought and in a light-hearted exchange after both riders collected their medals, he had a few questions of his own.

Bauge: So you were Olympic runner up in 2008 and you prepared for four years and the objective was today. So how did you prepare?

Kenny: It’s not like we did anything differently. The Olympics was our main goal and objective. As an athlete we always try hard and when you get to an Olympics that’s when all our training comes together.

Bauge: I remember you at the world championships in Pruszkow (Poland) after Beijing. You were beaten in the quarter-finals.

Kenny: That’s because you went out in the reps (repechages) and beat me in the quarter-finals.

Bauge: So if I understand you well, for the next four years you will just relax and then when it comes to Rio, bang.

Kenny: Not at all, the Olympics is the main one for us and I think that’s the one we put the most into, but me personally I still want to win world championships. That means a lot to me as a rider.”

Asked why he was so keen to pick Kenny’s brains, the answer was simple.

“Because he beat me. I prepared for the Olympics in my own way so I was curious to know how he prepared his Games,” Bauge said.

There has been a general sense of bafflement about the strength of the British track cycling team among many of the riders who have tried to break their stranglehold at the London Games.

Kenny’s sprint success was Britain’s fifth track cycling gold out of a possible seven.

For Bauge that has meant having to listen to the British anthem more often than he would have liked.

“I was laughing on the podium,” he said.

“It’s the same song we’ve been hearing for three days.”