Britain's Trott still on track in omnium

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Laura Trott is still on track to win her second gold medal of the London Games and stands in third place overall after two events of the six-discipline omnium on Monday.

World champion Trott won the 250-metres flying lap, edging France’s Clara Sanchez by 0.001 seconds, before finishing a disappointing 10th in the points race.

She was leapfrogged by American Sarah Hammer and Canadian Tara Whitten, who are tied on 10 points, one ahead of Trott.

The other top contender, Australian Annette Edmondson, was in fourth place on 14 points.

The omnium continues later on Monday with the elimination race and finishes on Tuesday with the 3km individual pursuit, the 10km scratch race and the 500m time trial.

Britain lead the medal tables in track cycling with four golds and a bronze. Trott has already won gold in the team pursuit in world record time with Dani King and Joanna Rowsell.