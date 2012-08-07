FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling: Hammer pounds Trott to edge into omnium lead
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2012 / 10:55 AM / 5 years ago

Cycling: Hammer pounds Trott to edge into omnium lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sarah Hammer of the U.S. rides in the track cycling women's omnium flying lap 250m time trial at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States’ Sarah Hammer grabbed the psychological advantage over Britain’s Laura Trott thanks to a scorching pursuit victory that gave her a one-point lead in the women’s Olympic track cycling omnium on Tuesday.

Hammer, the world record holder and four-times world champion in the individual pursuit, lived up to her top billing to beat Trott into second place by almost a second.

Trott, who is bidding for her second gold of the Games after winning the team pursuit, has two races remaining in the six-discipline omnium to turn the tables.

Canada’s Tara Whitten is in the bronze medal position, seven points adrift of Trott, with the 10kilometre scratch race and 500 meter time trial to come later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.