Britain's Trott snatches omnium gold

Britain's Laura Trott (R) rides beside Sarah Hammer of the U.S. during the track cycling women's omnium 10km scratch race at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Laura Trott claimed her second gold of the Olympics with victory in the women’s track cycling omnium on Tuesday, pipping Sarah Hammer of the United States to the title in a thrilling time-trial finale.

Hammer and Trott had been on level points at the end of the first day, with the 20-year-old Briton leading the overall standings thanks to her flying lap win.

But the American edged ahead with a scorching pursuit victory on Tuesday, before finishing a place ahead of Trott in the 10 kilometer scratch race to widen her overall lead to two points with only the time-trial to go.

Trott’s win in the 500m time trial put her one point ahead of the American to snatch the gold.

Australia’s Annette Edmondson, who won the scratch race, took the bronze.