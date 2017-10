Germany's Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte (L) compete in the track cycling women's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - China were relegated in the women’s Olympic track cycling team sprint on Thursday, meaning Germany won gold, organizers said without giving a reason.

China were handed silver instead. Australia had earlier beaten Ukraine in the bronze medal match.