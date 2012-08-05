FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pendleton strolls into sprint last eight
August 5, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Pendleton strolls into sprint last eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Victoria Pendleton competes in the track cycling women's sprint 200m qualifying round at the Velodrome during the 2012 London Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - Briton Victoria Pendleton strolled into the quarter-finals of the individual sprint on Sunday, having beaten her own Olympic record en route to a possible final against arch rival Anna Meares of Australia.

Defending champion Pendleton, also the reigning world champion, beat the mark she had set in Beijing four years ago by clocking 10.724 seconds on the qualifying 200-metre flying lap to clinch top seed.

Meares also impressed, riding in 10.805 to take the second seed, meaning the two riders can only meet in Tuesday’s final.

Both smoothly progressed from the 1/8 finals and were joined by usual suspects China’s Guo Shuang, Germany’s Kristina Vogel and Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania.

Pendleton, who won the keirin event last Friday, will retire after the Games.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
