FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling: Rivals Pendleton and Meares set-up sprint final
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Cycling: Rivals Pendleton and Meares set-up sprint final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Victoria Pendleton prepares to start her track cycling women's sprint semifinals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - Arch rivals Victoria Pendleton and Anna Meares will go head-to-head in a widely-anticipated Olympic women’s track cycling sprint final after both eased through their semis on Tuesday.

Britain’s Pendleton is targeting her second gold of the Games, having already triumphed in the keirin, in what is her career swansong.

Her rivalry with Australia’s Meares stretches back six years and has been one of the most closely-fought velodrome battles.

World titleholder Pendleton is also the defending Olympic champion, having beaten Meares in the final in Beijing four years ago.

The Briton romped past Germany’s Kristina Vogel 2-0 to move into the final while Meares dispatched China’s Guo Shuang by the same score.

The first leg of the final is set to get underway at 1626 GMT, with the defeated semi-finalists also facing off for the bronze.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.