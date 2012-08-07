Cycling: Rivals Pendleton and Meares set-up sprint final

Britain's Victoria Pendleton prepares to start her track cycling women's sprint semifinals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - Arch rivals Victoria Pendleton and Anna Meares will go head-to-head in a widely-anticipated Olympic women’s track cycling sprint final after both eased through their semis on Tuesday.

Britain’s Pendleton is targeting her second gold of the Games, having already triumphed in the keirin, in what is her career swansong.

Her rivalry with Australia’s Meares stretches back six years and has been one of the most closely-fought velodrome battles.

World titleholder Pendleton is also the defending Olympic champion, having beaten Meares in the final in Beijing four years ago.

The Briton romped past Germany’s Kristina Vogel 2-0 to move into the final while Meares dispatched China’s Guo Shuang by the same score.

The first leg of the final is set to get underway at 1626 GMT, with the defeated semi-finalists also facing off for the bronze.