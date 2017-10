Cycling: British women smash record as Australia crack

A Union flag, commonly known as the Union Jack, themed bicycle saddle is seen on a competitor's bicycle during the track cycling events at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will face the United States in the women’s Olympic team pursuit final after the local favorites beat their own world record in the first round and arch rivals Australia cracked on Saturday.

Dani King, Joann Rowsell and Laura Trott covered 3,000 meters in three minutes 14.682 to better the mark they had set on Friday by almost a second to win their match against Canada.

Australia had the world record in their sights in their match against the United States but they cracked in the final kilometer, losing by 0.082 seconds.

They will contest the bronze medal final with Canada.