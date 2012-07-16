FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Hushovd pulls out of cycling road race team
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Norway's Hushovd pulls out of cycling road race team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PAU, France (Reuters) - Former cycling world champion Thor Hushovd has pulled out of the London Olympics because he has not fully recovered from a virus, the Norwegian federation said on Monday.

The 2010 world champion has been replaced in the four-man team for the road race by Vegard Stake Laengen, the Norwegian federation said in a statement on their website (www.sykling.no).

Hushovd, who withdrew from the Tour de France because of a debilitating virus, pulled out of the Tour of Poland last week.

The Olympic road race will take place on July 28.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing By Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.