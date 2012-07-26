Cavendish has target on his back

Sky Procycling rider Mark Cavendish of Britain (L) holds up his arms as he wins the final 20th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rambouillet and Paris, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON (Reuters) - Unlike Tour de France champion and team mate Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish does not have a RAF roundel on his helmet, but he will have a big target on his back when he starts Saturday’s Olympic road race.

Wiggins’s fashion sense on and off the bike is influenced by the “mods” of the 1960s, whose badge of identity was the “target” roundel used as an identifier on Royal Air Force aeroplanes.

Cavendish, however, is the man the rest of the pack will focus their attention on as the sprinter bids to make up for the disappointment of Beijing 2008 when he was the only member of the British team to come home without a medal.

Britain, however, will have to control the peloton over the technical 250-km course and tackle the short but steep climb to Box Hill nine times if they are to set up a massive sprint for the world champion.

If it comes to a bunch finish, Cavendish, who lost four kilograms this season to cope with the climbing of Box Hill, is widely expected to prevail, having decimated the opposition in the last two sprints of the Tour de France.

“He’s got the strongest team in the world,” said David Millar, one of Cavendish’s four team mates with Chris Froome, Wiggins and Ian Stannard, the only rider who does not have a Tour de France stage win to his name this year.

“We’re at the top. Our Olympic team is pretty damn scary.”

With only a maximum of five riders per team instead of nine in a world championships, the race will be tough to control, particularly with other teams hoping to create chaos with multiple attacks and breakaway attempts which could suit ‘punchers’ like France’s Thomas Voeckler or Sylvain Chavanel.

“It’s nerve-wracking, the scale of the job we have at the Olympics,” added Millar of their need to control the race.

Australia also have the same interest in a mass sprint finish and bring a strong team to the Games with sprinter Matthew Goss, Stuart O‘Grady, 2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans, Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans and Team Sky road captain Michael Rogers.

“It’s going to be tricky. We will have to be alert and keep out of trouble,” said O‘Grady, who is expected to be working to put Goss into position for the final sprint.

“On the circuit there are very small roads, and it’s covered so it’s quite dark. Once a few riders get out of sight - you won’t have any idea who that is unless you’re right up front watching the action.”

That will count for little, however, if the race ends with a sprint as Cavendish showed at the end of the Tour, winning the final stage on the Champs Elysees after starting his effort about 300 meters from the line.

Should the British team execute the plan, they will hold the world, Olympic and Tour de France titles.

“I‘m very ready for the Olympics,” Cavendish said at the end of the Tour de France.

“Between four of the five guys who are in the Olympic Games squad there are seven stage wins at the Tour de France so we’re going to have an incredibly strong team and we’re not just going to the Games to see how it goes.”

Germany with Andre Greipel, who won three stages on the Tour de France, will also be looking to control the peloton to set up a mass sprint, while Belgium have two cards up their sleeves with former world champion Tom Boonen, who is back from injury, and one-day races specialist Philippe Gilbert in their team.

Spain’s Samuel Sanchez, the title holder, has been ruled out of the race after crashing out of the Tour de France.

