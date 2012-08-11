FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defending champion Mitcham out in 10m semis
August 11, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Defending champion Mitcham out in 10m semis

Rosalba O'Brien

2 Min Read

Australia's Matthew Mitcham performs his second dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON (Reuters) - Beijing Olympic champion Matthew Mitcham gave a thin smile of resignation as he realized he would not be in Saturday’s final to defend his 10-metre platform diving title.

The Australian earned the highest single-dive score in Olympic history on his final dive in Beijing, propelling him to gold and making him the only non-Chinese to win a diving gold in the 2008 Olympics.

In Saturday’s morning semi-final, however, the 24-year-old, who has battled injury and missed last year’s world championships in Shanghai, struggled to keep up with a strong field at the London Games.

After he over-rotated on his last back two-and-a-half somersault, his exit from the competition, just outside the cut in 13th place, seemed inevitable.

British pin-up Tom Daley, who nearly failed to qualify for the semi-final after a lackluster performance in Friday’s preliminaries, put in a much more solid set of dives on Saturday to qualify for the evening final in fourth.

Daley will face stiff competition for a medal from China’s own teenage sensation, Qiu Bo, Qiu’s compatriot Lin Yue, American David Boudia and the two in-form German competitors, Martin Wolfram and Sascha Klein.

Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
