Diving: United States' Boudia wins 10m platform gold
August 11, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

Diving: United States' Boudia wins 10m platform gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gold medallist David Boudia of the U.S. poses on the podium with silver medallist Qiu Bo (L) of China and bronze medallist Tom Daley (R) of Britain during the men's 10m platform victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON (Reuters) - David Boudia of the United States won gold in the men’s individual 10 meter platform, diving’s blue riband event, in a nailbiting final that went down to the last dive.

The American’s score of 568.65 was enough to beat China’s Qiu Bo, who looked distraught to get silver with 566.85, while British pin-up Tom Daley took bronze on 556.95.

Boudia’s gold marks a renaissance for the U.S., who had not won an Olympic diving medal since 2000 but have also taken a silver and two bronze at London 2012.

Chinese teen sensation and world 10 meter champion Qiu Bo, who has dominatlacklusternt since 2010, was favorite for gold. Home favorite Daley, to ear-splitting cheers, found his groove on Saturday after a lackluster showing in Friday’s heats.

With Russia taking gold in the men’s 3 meter springboard, Qiu Bo’s silver means China have lost out on two of the eight golds they had been aiming for in London.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editring by Ken Ferris

