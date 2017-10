Diving: Russia's Zakharov ruins China's gold medal run

Russia's Ilya Zakharov performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s Ilya Zakharov took a surprise gold at the men’s 3 meter springboard diving final on Tuesday, ruining China’s ambition of an eight-gold sweep in the sport in the London Olympics.

In the closest contest seen yet in the Aquatics Centre diving pool, Zakharov took gold with 555.90, beating world champion Qin Kai into silver on 541.75.

Qin’s compatriot and the defending Olympic champion He Chong won bronze with 524.15.

Qin won the synchronized 3 meter event on August 1 and has dominated the event in the last three years, but looked shakier than usual in qualifications and ultimately lost out to the tight twists of pitch perfect Zakharov.