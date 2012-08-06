FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian athlete dropped after doping test
August 6, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Italian athlete dropped after doping test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An unnamed Italian athlete in an unnamed sport has been excluded from the London Games after failing a doping test, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Monday.

A CONI statement said the body had received “an adverse result from an anti-doping test previously arranged by the World Anti-Doping Agency”.

The statement said the athlete had not yet arrived in London.

Reporting By Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here

