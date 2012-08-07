Britain wins first dressage gold

Britain's Carl Hester riding Uthopia waves after competing in the equestrian dressage individual grand prix special at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain won team gold in Olympic dressage, breaking a 40-year winning streak for the Germans, after Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin posted Olympic record scores for their grand prix special tests.

This was the first Olympic medal of any color for Britain in dressage, team or individual.

Britain finished the second phase of the competition on a total average score of 79.979 percent, well ahead of silver medalists Germany on 78.216 percent. The Netherlands took bronze.

Britain has had a superb showing in the equestrian disciplines at its home Games, capturing its first show jumping gold for 60 years and taking a silver in eventing.

Charlotte Dujardin, who with horse Valegro achieved a world record score of 88.02 percent for the grand prix special earlier this year, is now the proud holder of Olympic records for last week’s grand prix test and Tuesday’s grand prix special.

She scored 83.663 percent for the grand prix and 83.286 percent for the more technically demanding grand prix special, which is astonishing given the pair only started competing at the top ranks of international dressage last year.