Switzerland's Guerdat wins jumping gold
August 8, 2012

Switzerland's Guerdat wins jumping gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Switzerland's Steve Guerdat rides Nino des Buissonnets during the equestrian individual jumping second qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON (Reuters) - Steve Guerdat of Switzerland won individual Olympic show jumping gold after showing superb form throughout the Games while Gerco Schroder of the Netherlands took silver after a jump-off with Ireland’s Cian O‘Connor.

This is a second Olympic medal for Guerdat, who was on the Swiss squad that won team bronze in 2008.

Schroder of the Netherlands went clear in the lightning fast jump-off while O‘Connor had to settle for bronze after horse Blue Loyd 12 took out the last rail on the shortened course.

The Irish rider, who was stripped of his gold medal in Athens after his horse failed a dope test, was a late call-up for the team after rival Denis Lynch was disqualified at a Nations Cup event when his horse was found to be hypersensitive.

Reporting by Sarah Edmonds; editing by Michael Holden and Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
