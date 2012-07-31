Equestrian : Germany win eventing gold, Britain second

New Zealand's Mark Tood rides Campino as he competes in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany won team Olympic gold in equestrian eventing on Tuesday after a consistently strong showing across all three disciplines with Britain doing well to take the silver.

New Zealand finished third after overtaking Sweden in the third leg of a multi-discipline event that tests horse and rider in dressage, cross-country and jumping.

“Everyone made a huge effort but we couldn’t quite get the job done,” said Zara Phillips, the grand-daughter of Queen Elizabeth II who performed solidly throughout on her Olympic debut.