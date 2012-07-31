Fencing: China's Lei battles to gold in men's foil

Gold medallist Lei Sheng of China poses with his medal during the award ceremony for the men's individual foil fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Lei Sheng beat back a surging Alaaeldin Abouelkassem of Egypt to win Olympic gold in the men’s individual foil on Tuesday.

Lei forged into an early 6-2 lead but Abouelkassem hit back, launching fearless attacks that used his height as an advantage before the Chinese, eighth at the 2008 Games, regained momentum to win 15-13.

Abouelkassem had beaten former world champions Andrea Baldini of Italy and Peter Joppich of Germany to reach the semi-final stage, the first African to do so.

It was the first men’s individual Olympic foil without a European nation represented in the top three since 1900 when France swept the table.