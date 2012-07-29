FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Szilagyi wins individual sabre gold
July 29, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Hungary's Szilagyi wins individual sabre gold

Daniel Bases

1 Min Read

Hungary's Aron Szilagyi celebrates defeating China's Zhong Man (not seen) during their men's sabre individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON (Reuters) - Hungary’s Aron Szilagyi beat Italy’s Diego Occhiuzzi to win gold in the men’s individual sabre by a score of 15-8 on Saturday, the same outcome between the two countries as when London hosted the 1948 Olympics.

Fifth seed Szilagyi took a commanding 7-0 lead before the end of the first period of regulation and never looked back. A silver for Occhiuzzi, seeded 14, was an unexpected triumph for the 31-year-old from Napoli.

In 1948, Hungarian fencing giant Aladar Gerevich beat Italian Vincenzo Pinton. Gerevich has a record haul of gold medals for a fencer.

Reporting By Daniel Bases

