Gold for Szilagyi as underdogs dominate sabre

Hungary's Aron Szilagyi celebrates defeating China's Zhong Man (not seen) during their men's sabre individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON (Reuters) - It proved a triumphant time for the underdog in the men’s individual sabre on Sunday as Hungary’s Aron Szilagyi won gold after his path to the podium cleared with the early exit of the German and Russian top seeds.

Fifth seeded Szilagyi beat 14th seed Diego Occhiuzzi of Italy 15-8, matching the outcome between the two countries when London hosted the 1948 Olympics.

Szilagyi, 22, took a commanding 7-0 lead before the end of the first period of regulation and never looked back. A silver for Occhiuzzi, viewed as Italy’s third man, was an unexpected triumph for the 31-year-old from Napoli.

In 1948, Hungarian fencing great Aladar Gerevich, who won seven Olympic golds, beat Italian Vincenzo Pinton.

Szilagyi, who placed 15th in Beijing and took sixth in both the 2011 and 2010 world championships beamed under the glare of the cameras.

“To be honest I have never been part of a press conference room before. It feels great. I can say, I have never been as happy as when I stood up on the podium and took up this gold medal,” he told reporters after the ceremony at London’s ExCel Centre.

“When I was up eight to one, that’s when I started to think about winning,” Szilagyi said.

On his way to the final, he ended the dreams of a repeat gold for China’s Beijing champion Zhong Man, who since his win four years ago has slid down the world standings and was seeded 21st.

EMOTIONAL KOVALEV

An emotional Nikolay Kovalev of Russia won the bronze medal over Romanian Rares Dumitrescu having already proved his mettle with a 15-12 victory over former world champion and top seed Nicolas Limbach of Germany.

Kovalev, 25, outshone his countryman and number two seed Alexey Yakimenko, the European champion, who lost 15-14 to Daryl Homer of the United States in the round of 16. Homer placed sixth.

Kovalev, for a moment, kept alive the chance for Russia’s national coach, Frenchman Christian Bauer, to guide a third nation to individual gold in men’s sabre.

“I told him to fence free, not to think about a (bronze) medal,” said Bauer, who coached Zhong to victory in Beijing and Italy’s Aldo Montano to the top spot in Athens.

Bauer attributed Yakimenko’s loss on mental factors, saying the fencer had made similar mistakes at the 2011 world championships.

“In difficult matches he loses a little bit his mind,” Bauer said. “I believe he is number one in the world, but he must win.”

World champion Montano’s quest was cut short by his team mate Occhiuzzi, in a 15-13 loss.

“It was always my dream. I was always thought of as the underdog with only team medals to my name. But I knew I had the abilities and I just had a magical day,” said Occhiuzzi, who comes from Naples in the south of Italy.

Montano, whose grandfather won silver in team sabre in 1948, had said before the match that he was nursing a pulled groin muscle from the Italian championships in May.

In preparation for the Games, the Athens gold medal winner bleached his head with the words “God save The Queen” in tribute to his family name returning to London to compete.