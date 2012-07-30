South Korean removed from piste after sit-in

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korea’s Shin A Lam was physically escorted off the fencing piste after more than an hour on Monday after her team protested a controversial call that awarded a winning touch to Britta Heidemann in the women’s epee semifinal.

Germany’s Heidemann ran off the strip screaming with joy, but Shin did not leave the piste as this would have indicated she had accepted the decision.

Her coach has lodged a formal written complaint.