The United States' Mona Shaito won in women's fencing individual foil last 64
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 11:00 AM / in 5 years

The United States' Mona Shaito won in women's fencing individual foil last 64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Shaimaa El Gammal puts on her mask as she competes against Lebanon's Mona Shaito (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil round of 64 competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States’ Mona Shaito beat Egypt’s Shaimaa El Gammal 7-6 in the Olympic women’s Fencing individual foil last 64 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Shaito won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round.

Results Table

Mona Shaito (U.S.) beat Shaimaa El Gammal (Egypt) 7-6

Lin Po Heung (Hong Kong) beat Shiho Nishioka (Japan) 13-10

Sophie Troiano (Britain) beat Natalia Sheppard (Britain) 12-9

Eman El Gammal (Egypt) beat Johana Fuenmayor (Venezuela) 15-9

Anissa Khelfaoui (Algeria) beat Olga Leleyko (Ukraine) 15-4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
