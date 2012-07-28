FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Di Francisca beats teammate Errigo to gold
July 28, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Di Francisca beats teammate Errigo to gold

Daniel Bases

1 Min Read

Italy's Elisa Di Francisca (L) is kissed by an unidentified woman as she celebrates defeating her compatriot Arianna Errigo (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy’s Elisa Di Francisca beat teammate Arriana Errigo in sudden death to claim her first Olympics gold medal in women’s individual foil with a score of 12 to 11 on Saturday.

Italy made a clean sweep of the medals stand as Valentina Vezzali, fencing’s greatest female competitor, fought back from a deficit to claim the bronze by beating South Korea’s Nam Hyun Hee.

Di Francisca was world champion in 2010 and took silver to Vezzali in 2011.

Italian fans enjoyed the rare medals sweep by waving flags and broke into cheers and chants throughout the finals.

Vezzali, who was defeated earlier by Errigo 15-12, was Italy’s flag carrier at Friday’s opening ceremony.

Reporting By Daniel Bases; editing by Jason Neely

