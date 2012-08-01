FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fencing: Korea's Kim Jiyeon takes sabre gold
August 1, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

Fencing: Korea's Kim Jiyeon takes sabre gold

Daniel Bases

1 Min Read

South Korea's Jiyeon Kim celebrates winning against Russia's Sofya Velikaya at the end of their women's sabre individual gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kim Jiyeon beat Russian Sofya Velikaya 15-9 to win the Olympic women’s sabre gold on Wednesday.

The number five seed had earlier ended American Mariel Zagunis’s bid for a third successive gold with a 15-13 semi-final victory.

Zagunis, the flag-bearer for the United States at the opening ceremony, held a commanding 8-2 lead and then a 12-5 advantage, but grew tentative as the bout progressed.

Zagunis, 27, won the inaugural gold in Athens in 2004 after entering the Games at the last minute, and repeated her triumph in Beijing four years later.

Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
