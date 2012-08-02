Fencing: Italian women foilists dominate for gold

Russia's Inna Deriglazova (L) salutes Italy's Valentina Vezzali during their women's foil team gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy beat Russia to take the women’s team foil gold medal on Thursday, capping a spectacular run for the Italian team which has swept the individual medals.

The win over Russia by 45-31 demonstrated the sheer domination of the Italian team which boasts the world’s first-, second- and fourth-ranked female foilists this season.

Russia’s 31 points was the best any team could do against Italy on the day after they trounced a young team from Great Britain 42-14 and then France 45-22.

Team competition takes matches to a maximum of 45 points or whoever has more by the end of a 9 round rotation of bouts.

For star of the Italian team Valentina Vezzali, the gold means she surpasses her legendary countrywoman Giovanna Trillini in the Olympic medal count.

Overall Vezzali, 38, has won nine medals to Trillini’s eight, and extends her record haul of golds to six. She plans to train for Rio de Janeiro in four years.

In the bronze medal match, South Korea knocked on the door of the world’s fencing elite with a 43-32 win over France, marking the first team fencing medal for the Asian nation.