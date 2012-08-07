FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to hold victory parade in September
August 7, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

Britain to hold victory parade in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Union Flag and the Olympic Flag flutter near the Olympic Flame at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s most successful Olympic team in more than a century will parade on open-topped buses through London next month on the day after the closing ceremony for the Paralympics.

A spokesman for the British Olympic Association (BOA) said the details of the celebration on September 10 had yet to be decided.

“We’ve not finalized the route yet,” he said.

“It will be a parade of both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and we’re working with the Mayor’s office, Transport for London, the park authorities and various boroughs.”

Britain has so far won 22 golds and 47 medals in total, the host nation’s best haul since 1908.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

