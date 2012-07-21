Team Great Britain see silver lining in security problems

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Olympic security debacle, with uniformed soldiers hurriedly drafted in to make up for a shortage of hired guards, could have a silver lining for Britain’s medal hopes.

British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Colin Moynihan told reporters on Saturday that Team GB athletes in the high-security Village were getting a boost from having the army manning checkpoints.

Some 3,500 troops have been brought in to guard the Olympic Park, with another 1,200 on standby, after private security firm G4S said it would be unable to provide its full quota on time.

“Seeing more of the armed forces around, who are really up for supporting Team GB every time the athletes walk past, is actually quite inspiring,” said Moynihan.

“These athletes really respect what the armed forces have done for the country and to see them coming back and really supporting the athletes is...really inspiring those athletes.”

Moynihan, a former Olympic rowing cox and sports minister in Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government in the 1980s, suggested the troops should be given any spare tickets as a thank you gesture.

“If anyone deserves to fill any empty seats it’s those forces in their down time,” he added.

Moynihan said he went out of his way, on behalf of the team and BOA, to talk to the soldiers and thank them for their involvement. Games organizers have already made some 10,000 tickets available to serving members of the armed forces and are planning to hand out more.

Clive Woodward, England’s former rugby World Cup winning coach who is now deputy chef de mission for Team GB at the Games, saw a further huge boost in the imminent success of Britain’s Bradley Wiggins in the Tour de France.

Triple Olympic gold medalist Wiggins is poised to become the first Briton to win cycling’s toughest race when it finishes in Paris on Sunday.

“For him to come as winner of the Tour de France, first British rider ever to do that, would be quite amazing,” said Woodward. “Not just for the cycling team moving into the Games but for the whole team.”

Cycling could provide Britain’s first gold of the Games, with Wiggins’ team mate Mark Cavendish a favorite to win the men’s road race on July 28, the day after the opening ceremony at the east London stadium.