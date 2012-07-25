China's injured Teng pulls out of Games

China's Teng Haibin competes on the rings during the men's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s former Olympic pommel horse gold medalist Teng Haibin has pulled out of the London Games after aggravating a forearm injury, organizers of the gymnastics event said on Wednesday.

“The Chinese men’s gymnast Teng Haibin withdrew from the Olympic Games due to his injury (left forearm muscle tear),” an International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“Teng will be replaced by Guo Weiyang. FIG approved this replacement.”

Chinese state media reported that Teng hurt his forearm at a training camp in Northern Ireland in the build-up to the Games.

Teng won Olympic gold at Athens in 2004 and team golds at the world championships in 2003, 2010 and 2011. He also won an individual world title in the pommel horse in 2003.

Teng burst into tears after realizing his Olympic dream was over, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It’s a challenge for us in the London Games with a series of injuries hampering our effort to win the team title, but I haven’t lost confidence in the Chinese team,” Xinhua quoted him as saying.

China’s head coach Huang Yubin said: ”Once one bad thing happens, many other things become more difficult.

“Now, I‘m very worried about the Games.”

China’s men won the team title among seven out of eight golds in the men’s artistic gymnastics events in Beijing but have played down their chances of a repeat in London.