Gymnastics: Britain take place at top table at last

LONDON (Reuters) - Kristian Thomas picked the perfect moment to nail the difficult vault that had given him so much trouble - team final day at a home Olympics with more than 15,000 fans cheering him on.

Nail it he did, to get Monday’s best vault mark of 16.550 to help win Britain’s first team gymnastics medal in a century.

“That was the first time I had actually managed the landing without taking any steps,” said Thomas, a bronze medal hanging round his neck.

“It’s a fantastic feeling just drilling your feet into the ground and knowing that we are on a good day here,” he told a news conference.

For a long time the nobodies of international gymnastics, Britain suddenly became a blip on the sport’s radar when Louis Smith won a pommel horse bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics four years ago.

Now 23 and both the poster boy of the team and the self-proclaimed cheerleader, Smith contributed Monday’s highest pommel horse score - 15.966 - and will be one of the favorites for individual gold on the apparatus in Sunday’s final.

Thomas and Daniel Purvis have made it into Wednesday’s all-around final, with the former also going for a vault medal, while Max Whitlock will join Smith in battling for pommel horse honors.

A six-year program of hard work had gone into the first team medal since Britain won bronze at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, coach Eddie Van Hoof said.

“Everybody has really got behind us and we created a belief,” he explained. “I think the belief started with Louis getting that first medal in Beijing, that set us on the right road.”

Though Sam Oldham fell from the horizontal bar, the team finished off strongly on the floor to beat Ukraine by 0.185 points.

Not even a reshuffle of the medals, after Japan won an appeal for a score to be revised and bumped Britain out of silver-medal position to finish behind winners China, could spoil the day.

“The silver would have been nice but we’ll take the bronze anyway,” added Van Hoof.

Smith said the team felt no pressure after finishing Saturday’s qualifying in third place, ahead of big guns China and Japan.

”We had already exceeded expectations in qualifying,“ he said. ”Our goal was to come out in the final and enjoy ourselves.

“I didn’t ever think that we would be standing here with a medal in the team event. It’s a beautiful day for the sport and British gymnastics.”