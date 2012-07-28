FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Men's gymnastics team qualification results
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 10:20 PM / in 5 years

Men's gymnastics team qualification results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samuel Mikulak of the U.S. competes in the parallel bars event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States led the Olympic men’s gymnastics team qualification at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 275.342 points at North Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round. The other top qualifiers were Russia with 272.595 points and Britain with 272.420 points. Results Table

Overall 1. United States 275.342 Q 2. Russia 272.595 Q 3. Great Britain 272.420 Q 4. Germany 270.888 Q 5. Japan 270.503 Q 6. China 269.985 Q 7. Ukraine 269.810 Q 8. France 265.759 Q 9. Spain 265.587 10. Romania 262.567 11. Italy 262.085 12. South Korea 255.327

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.