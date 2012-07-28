Men's gymnastics team qualification results

Samuel Mikulak of the U.S. competes in the parallel bars event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States led the Olympic men’s gymnastics team qualification at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 275.342 points at North Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round. The other top qualifiers were Russia with 272.595 points and Britain with 272.420 points. Results Table

Overall 1. United States 275.342 Q 2. Russia 272.595 Q 3. Great Britain 272.420 Q 4. Germany 270.888 Q 5. Japan 270.503 Q 6. China 269.985 Q 7. Ukraine 269.810 Q 8. France 265.759 Q 9. Spain 265.587 10. Romania 262.567 11. Italy 262.085 12. South Korea 255.327