FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Yamamuro injured in vault
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Japan's Yamamuro injured in vault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Koji Yamamuro of Japan gestures after competing in the rings during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan suffered a blow in the men’s team gymnastics final on Monday when Koji Yamamuro fell badly in the vault.

The 23-year-old, a team silver medalist at the last two world championships, finished with a back somersault but landed on his face and knees. He was helped off, hopping on his right foot.

Yamamuro, who won bronze medals on the rings and in the all-round competition at the 2011 world championships, could now be in doubt for Wednesday’s all-around individual final, for which he qualified in 18th place.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.