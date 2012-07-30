Japan's Yamamuro injured in vault

Koji Yamamuro of Japan gestures after competing in the rings during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan suffered a blow in the men’s team gymnastics final on Monday when Koji Yamamuro fell badly in the vault.

The 23-year-old, a team silver medalist at the last two world championships, finished with a back somersault but landed on his face and knees. He was helped off, hopping on his right foot.

Yamamuro, who won bronze medals on the rings and in the all-round competition at the 2011 world championships, could now be in doubt for Wednesday’s all-around individual final, for which he qualified in 18th place.