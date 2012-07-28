Men's gymnastics vault qualification results

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s Denis Ablyazin topped the Olympic men’s gymnastics vault qualification at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 16.366 points at North Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round. Results Table
1. Denis Ablyazin (Russia) 16.366 Q points 2. Hak Seon Yang (South Korea) 16.333 Q 3. Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 16.149 Q 4. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 16.083 Q 5. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 15.983 Q 6. Flavius Koczi (Romania) 15.949 Q 7. Isaac Botella Perez (Spain) 15.833 Q 8. Igor Radivilov (Ukraine) 15.799 Q 9. Dzmitry Kaspiarovich (Belarus) 15.666 10. Matteo Angioletti (Italy) 15.583 11. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 15.549 12. Mohamed Sherif Elsaharty (Egypt) 15.483 13. Wai Hung Shek (Hong Kong, China) 15.466 14. Jacob Dalton (U.S.) 15.333 15. Artur Davtyan (Armenia) 14.833 16. Soo Myun Kim (South Korea) 14.412 17. Koji Yamamuro (Japan) 14.266