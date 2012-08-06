FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Yang soars to vault gold
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 6, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

South Korea's Yang soars to vault gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yang Hak Seon of South Korea holds his flag as he celebrates winning a gold medal in the men's gymnastics vault final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - Yang Hak-seon became the first South Korean gymnast to strike gold at the Olympics when he won the men’s vault title on Monday.

The world champion lived up to his billing as favorite after he earned an average score of 16.533 from his two vaults, edging out Russia’s Denis Ablyazin on 16.399.

Yang powered down the 20-metres runway and launched into a spectacular triple-twisting front somersault, which he invented and is now named after him. He almost staggered off the mat on landing but so high was the difficulty he still drew 16.466.

He then trumped that effort with a triple twisting Tsukahara and went off on a victory lap long before his second score of 16.600 flashed up.

Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov picked up bronze.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.