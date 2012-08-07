Raisman wins women's floor gold

LONDON (Reuters) - American Aly Raisman won the women’s floor exercise title in the final artistic gymnastics event at the London Games on Tuesday after defending champion Sandra Izbasa fell on her last tumble.

Raisman added gold to the bronze she had earned for the balance beam 90 minutes earlier and the team gold she helped the United States to win a week ago.

Romanian Catalina Ponor, demoted to fourth on the beam after the Americans won an appeal on Raisman’s score, had the compensation of floor silver while Russia’s Aliya Mustafina took bronze.

American Jordyn Wieber, who missed the chance to qualify for the all-around final here despite being world champion, went home with no individual medals, finishing seventh on the floor after stepping out of bounds twice.

The only woman behind her was Izbasa who crashed to her knees as she tried to land her final tumbling pass and incurred a penalty of 0.3 points.