Russia show plenty of tricks and treats

LONDON (Reuters) - There were still 82 days to go before children around the world go ‘trick or treating’ but fans wandering into Wembley Arena on Thursday could have been forgiven for thinking they had stumbled upon a Halloween party at the Olympics.

There were no glowing jack-o-lanterns on show but just a non-stop stream of garish outfits, over-the-top make-up and day-glo props that would not have looked out of place in the Rocky Horror Show.

Welcome to the world of rhythmic gymnastics where the Olympic slogan of ‘faster, higher, stronger’ is replaced by ‘fantasy, hallucinatory, surreal’ as girls armed with hoops, balls, ribbons and clubs go into overdrive to show off their dexterity, grace and rhythm on a 12-metre square floor mat.

If prizes for fancy dress outfits were being handed out, top of the pops would have been Belarus’ Melitina Staniouta for her sparkling pumpkin orange and black ensemble or Australia’s Janine Murray with her shocking green and pink leotard.

The real medal contenders, though, did not need to resort to gimmicks to grab the attention of the judges, who hand out scores for difficulty, artistry and execution for each 75-90 second routines.

Former Soviet nations have ruled the roost in a sport that has enjoyed its day of reckoning at every Olympics since 1984 and so it proved on Thursday as Russian duo Daria Dmitrieva and 2008 Olympic champion Evgeniya Kanaeva grabbed the top two spots at the halfway stage of qualifying.

Kanaeva stepped out holding a shiny gold hoop, no doubt hoping to win a medal of the same color as she bids to become the first rhythmic gymnast to win successive individual all-around titles.

Her opening routine, though, was not exactly glittering. She watched on in horror as the hoop rolled away from her after she threw it high into the air but failed to thread it through her body as intended. It left her trailing Dmitrieva by .700 of a point.

The 22-year-old closed the gap with a sublime exhibition with the ball.

One Olympic guide bizarrely describes performances with the ball as “surprisingly ‘street’ and combines elements of basketball and soccer”.

One can only guess what athletes such as NBA’s LeBron James or soccer’s David Beckham would make of that but Kanaeva’s performance with the ball drew the highest score of the day, 29.525, leaving her just 0.175 points behind Dmitrieva going into day two of qualifying.

Chants of Rus-si-a, Rus-si-a echoed around the arena as she hopped around the mat catching the ball on her neck as she arched back into an aerial splits and finished off with a fast-paced Biellmann spin holding the ball aloft.

Belarussian Liubou Charkashyna’s gamble to switch from artistic to rhythmic gymnastics appears to have paid off as she stood third.

“I like to look at artistic gymnastics but not to compete. I was scared of the balance beam,” she grinned as her Russian rivals swept past reporters without stopping.

The top 10 qualifiers will advance to Saturday’s final.

Russia led the group standings ahead of Italy and Belarus.