Dong Dong of China competes in men's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Dong Dong bounced to Olympic gold on Friday at the men’s trampoline event of the gymnastics with an overall score of 62.990, leaping past Russia’s Dmitry Ushakov, who took silver.

Fellow countrymen Chunlong Lu took bronze.