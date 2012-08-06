Handball: Serbia let Hungary into quarters

Serbia's Bojan Beljanski (L) and Dalibor Cutura react after their loss to Hungary in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - European championship runners-up Serbia blew a two-goal lead with 16 minutes remaining to let Hungary through their grasp and into the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic handball tournament on Monday.

Four-times bronze medal match losers Hungary set up a last-eight clash with Beijing 2008 runners-up Iceland, the Group A pacesetters who have won all four matches so far including a replay of the gold-medal game four years ago against France.

Tunisia later joined Hungary in the knockout stages when they beat debutants Argentina in the day’s second head-to-head group stage battle for a quarter-final slot, the Africans winning a fiery Group A encounter 25-23.

Hungary powered back in the second half thanks to seven goals from Tamas Mocsai to win 26-23 and spark scenes of wild celebration, Gergely Harsanyi lobbing the ball into the largely pro-Hungary crowd on the final buzzer.

A fed-up Serbia coach Veselin Vukovic had instilled in his players how important the game against Hungary was.

“I told them it was an historic chance to reach the quarter-finals. Now I have nothing to say,” he told Reuters, itching to get out of the arena.

“Hungary showed they were the better team today but I‘m sure that in a normal game we are better.”

Counterpart Lajos Mocsai said his players were on edge leading into the game and he was delighted with their response.

“We were stressed last night because it was a big game. I‘m so proud,” he told Reuters through an interpreter, fully aware his team will be hugely up against it when they take on Iceland.

“We can do even more and we’ll do whatever we can.”

Iceland are assured top spot in Group A so holders France and three-times silver medalists Sweden will contest second and third when they play at 2015 GMT.

In Group B European champions Denmark face rock-bottom nation South Korea (1330), unbeaten twice winners Croatia meet Beijing bronze medalists Spain (1830) while hosts Britain will bow out of their first Olympic experience when they meet Iceland in Group A (1515).