Montenegro beats Britain 31-19 in women's Handball group A

Montenegro's Milena Knezevic (L) fights for the ball with Britain's Nina Heglund during their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - Montenegro beat Britain 31-19 at the Copper Box in London in match 5 of the Olympic women’s Handball group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Montenegro leads the Olympic women’s Handball group A round with 2 points. Russia is currently second with 2 points and Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match.

Results Table

Montenegro 31 Britain 19 Croatia 23 Brazil 24 Russia 30 Angola 27

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Montenegro 1 1 0 0 31 19 2 2. Russia 1 1 0 0 30 27 2 3. Brazil 1 1 0 0 24 23 2 4. Croatia 1 0 0 1 23 24 0 5. Angola 1 0 0 1 27 30 0 6. Britain 1 0 0 1 19 31 0

MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Angola v Croatia (0830) Britain v Russia (1330) Brazil v Montenegro (1830)