South Korea ahead after women's handball group B results

France's Raphaelle Tervel and Mariama Signate (L) celebrate after defeating Norway in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - France beat Norway 24-23 at the Copper Box in London in match 6 of the Olympic women’s Handball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

South Korea leads the Olympic women’s Handball group b round with 2 points.

Denmark is currently second with 2 points and France is third with 2 points after the most recent match. Results Table

Norway 23 France 24 Denmark 21 Sweden 18 Spain 27 Korea 31

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Korea 1 1 0 0 31 27 2 2. Denmark 1 1 0 0 21 18 2 3. France 1 1 0 0 24 23 2 4. Norway 1 0 0 1 23 24 0 5. Sweden 1 0 0 1 18 21 0 6. Spain 1 0 0 1 27 31 0

MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Korea v Denmark (1015) France v Spain (1515) Sweden v Norway (2015)