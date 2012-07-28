FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea ahead after women's handball group B results
#Sports News
July 28, 2012 / 10:20 PM / 5 years ago

South Korea ahead after women's handball group B results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Raphaelle Tervel and Mariama Signate (L) celebrate after defeating Norway in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - France beat Norway 24-23 at the Copper Box in London in match 6 of the Olympic women’s Handball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

South Korea leads the Olympic women’s Handball group b round with 2 points.

Denmark is currently second with 2 points and France is third with 2 points after the most recent match. Results Table

Norway 23 France 24 Denmark 21 Sweden 18 Spain 27 Korea 31

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Korea 1 1 0 0 31 27 2 2. Denmark 1 1 0 0 21 18 2 3. France 1 1 0 0 24 23 2 4. Norway 1 0 0 1 23 24 0 5. Sweden 1 0 0 1 18 21 0 6. Spain 1 0 0 1 27 31 0

MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Korea v Denmark (1015) France v Spain (1515) Sweden v Norway (2015)

Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
