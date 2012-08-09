FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Handball: Montenegro into final after win over Spain
August 9, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

Handball: Montenegro into final after win over Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Montenegro's Bojana Popovic (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during their women's semi-final match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympic handball debutants Montenegro beat Spain 27-26 on Thursday to set up a final against reigning women’s champions Norway.

Montenegro, only officially recognized as an Olympic nation in 2007 and now with a chance to win the country’s first gold medal, edged ahead in the second-half and will contest Saturday’s final at 3.30 p.m. EDT.

Spain, whose women’s side are seeking a first medal, will play South Korea at 1600 for the bronze.

Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by Michael Holden

