Handball: South Korea tee up Norway semi-final

South Korea celebrates victory over Russia in their women's handball quarterfinals match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korea beat Russia 24-23 in a titanic struggle of two past Olympic winners to set up a semi-final against champions Norway, who produced a stirring second-half fightback earlier on Tuesday against Brazil.

Twice winners South Korea met world and European champions Norway in the semi-finals four years ago and will hope for a better result in London when the pair meet on Thursday.

Also through are Spain, who beat Croatia 25-22 to move into the last four for the first time where they will face either France or debutants Montenegro whose match starts at 1930 GMT.

Beijing bronze medalists South Korea, who only once in seven Olympic tournaments have failed to finish on the podium, stopped 2008 runners-up Russia from scoring for 10 first-half minutes en route to the win.

Norway trailed Brazil 13-9 at halftime and fell to a six-goal deficit early in the second half but swept past the South Americans to book their place in the semis with the 21-19 win.

Norway only got their noses in front with just under seven minutes left on the clock, Linn-Kristin Koren firing the Scandinavians ahead.

Brazil hit straight back but Camilla Herrem weaved in from the left flank around goalkeeper Chana Masson to fire the ball into an empty net, restoring Norway’s lead at 20-19 before Koren scored the final goal.

Coach Thorir Hergeirsson said it had been important for him to remain calm throughout.

HARD TO BEAT

“If the coach gets stressed the players get stressed,” the Icelander said. “We know if we find our concept we are hard to beat.”

Norway had been lackluster in the group stage but came alive in the knockout format, where the friendly knuckle-touching of the preliminary matches was forgotten and players regularly grappled with each other.

“The players have been a little bit stressed with all the expectations, though that’s normal. We have not been on the gas but on the brake,” said Hergeirsson.

Counterpart Morten Soubak was left regretting a 10-minute period in the second half when Brazil, within sight of a first Olympic handball medal, went without scoring.

“We have very experienced players. It was the fact we could not organize our attack to get through the defense,” the Dane said.

Following the tears and drama of the frantic first quarter-final, calm was restored in a relatively straightforward win for Spain where the Croatian women’s first Olympics came to a end.

Elisabeth Pinedo Saenz top scored with seven goals and was a picture of joy as she walked back to the changing rooms.

“I can’t believe it. I‘m still taking it all in,” she told Reuters. “We’ll do whatever we can to get a medal.”