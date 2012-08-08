Handball: Teary Dane Hansen exits with future on his mind

Denmark's Mikkel Hansen celebrates a goal during their men's handball quarterfinal match against Sweden at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - Tears in his eyes, world player of the year Mikkel Hansen had other things on his mind after Denmark exited the Olympics on Wednesday at the hands of Sweden. Finding a new employer.

The 24-year-old’s club AG Copenhagen folded during the London Games after founder and owner Jesper Nielsen withdrew his interest earlier this year.

“I just want to go back to the room and relax, think about other things. I have a difficult situation because I don’t have a club,” he told Reuters, struggling to hold in his emotions.

Experienced team mate Michael Knudsen could barely speak in the post-match news conference, such was his hurt at missing out on another shot at Denmark’s first Olympic men’s handball medal.

The Danish women’s team won three straight Olympic golds from 1996 to 2004 but their male counterparts have never reached the podium.

Hansen rued his team’s form in London, a far cry from the Danish run to the European championship title in January.

“It would be a different feeling if Sweden played the game of their lives, but they didn’t so it’s more disappointing. It’s sad to see almost all of the team play like they did today.”