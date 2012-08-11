Hockey: Cricket helps bowled over Aussies scoop bronze

Australia'steam players celebrate winning against Great Britain at the men's bronze medal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON (Reuters) - The Australian men’s hockey team rebounded from a crushing semi-final defeat to claim bronze on Saturday, with the help of a friendly game of cricket in the Olympic park that restored the team’s morale.

Australia left the pitch distraught after a 4-2 defeat to Germany denied the world number one ‘Kookaburras’ a shot at regaining the Olympic title they won in Athens but surrendered four years ago in Beijing.

“It hurt like hell. It was the worst feeling I think I’ve ever had. So to get up for it again you have to really just stick together,” said Australia’s five-time world player of the year Jamie Dwyer.

To keep the team spirit alive ahead of their bronze medal match against Great Britain, the Australian side ditched their hockey sticks and turned to a different sport for inspiration.

“We went and played a game of cricket. Forwards versus backs ... obviously the forwards won which has been happening for the last 10 years,” said a grinning Dwyer, who plays as a forward and scored in the 3-1 win against the home nation.

After winning the bronze medal the side displayed their unity more publicly, forming a tight huddle on the pitch and launching into a bouncing rendition of their team song.

“It’s just a bit of fun, it’s about Kookaburras’ history and our character and our culture,” said captain Edward Ockenden.

“Hopefully tonight we’ll stay together and enjoy each other’s company and reflect on the tournament, today and the whole six-eight months. That’s what it’s all about. I love these times with the team.”