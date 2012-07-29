New Zealand beat Australia 1-0 in women's hockey Pool B
Australia's Fiona Boyce (R) challenges New Zealand's Samantha Charlton for the ball during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
LONDON, Jul (Reuters) - New Zealand beat Australia 1-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London Olympic women’s hockey Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.
Results Table
New Zealand 1 Australia 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. New Zealand 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2. U.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand's Cathryn Finlayson (L) challenges Australia's Anna Flanagan for the ball during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2=. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia's Georgia Nanscawen (L) challenges New Zealand's Samantha Charlton for the ball during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett