New Zealand beat Australia 1-0 in women's hockey Pool B
July 29, 2012 / 9:25 AM / in 5 years

New Zealand beat Australia 1-0 in women's hockey Pool B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Fiona Boyce (R) challenges New Zealand's Samantha Charlton for the ball during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, Jul (Reuters) - New Zealand beat Australia 1-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London Olympic women’s hockey Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.

Results Table

New Zealand 1 Australia 0

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

1. New Zealand 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

2. U.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New Zealand's Cathryn Finlayson (L) challenges Australia's Anna Flanagan for the ball during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2=. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2=. Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Australia's Georgia Nanscawen (L) challenges New Zealand's Samantha Charlton for the ball during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2=. Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

6. Australia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)

Argentina v South Africa (1500)

Germany v U.S. (2015)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
