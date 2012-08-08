Hockey: Dutch in final after penalty shootout with Kiwis

New Zealand's players look on as Netherlands' Ellen Hoog (R) prepares for her turn in shoot out for a winning goal during their women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champions the Netherlands beat New Zealand 3-1 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday to reach the women’s Olympic hockey final.

New Zealand, who finished last in Beijing without winning a match, held the Dutch to a 2-2 draw after extra time having taken the lead twice.

However, skipper Maartje Paumen equalized both times through penalty corners for the Netherlands, who had not dropped a point in the tournament.

The Dutch skipper had netted 11 goals in Beijing but not scored before the semi-final in London.

New Zealand rattled the Dutch with an early lead from a penalty corner, skipper Kayla Sharland smacking the ball across the line, helped by a slight deflection off a Dutch stick.

Following Paumen’s equalizer just before halftime, the Kiwis went back into the lead, splitting the Dutch defense with three long passes from the half-line that found Krystal Forgesson unmarked in the circle. Forgesson swept it past the Dutch goalkeeper’s legs for a 2-1 lead. Again Paumen equalized.

After a goalless extra time - two lots of 7-1/2 minutes with a golden goal rule - the players had eight seconds to enter the circle and put the ball past the goalkeeper in the penalty shootout.