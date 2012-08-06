Hockey: Kiwis in first semis, Britain also through

LONDON (Reuters) - New Zealand booked a place in the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals for the first time on Monday after a goalless draw with Germany knocked the 2004 champions out of the London Games.

Britain also made it through to the final four thanks to China’s 1-0 loss to Japan, and will be joined by pool leaders the Netherlands and either Argentina or Australia.

Australia must beat Argentina to advance while a draw would be enough for the world champions.

Germany only had an outside chance of going through to the semi-finals, having already lost to Australia and Argentina.

They would have needed to beat New Zealand, pre-tournament outsiders ranked sixth in the world, by a three-goal margin but a bit of bad luck, having two goals disallowed, and a strong Kiwi defense held the Germans back.

New Zealand, only needing a draw, started off well and hit the post, then focused mostly on defending and launching counter-attacks.

Germany had the ball in the net two minutes before halftime but it was ruled out after a video referral called by the umpire failed to prove Maike Stoeckel got a touch inside the circle.

In the second half, Germany managed to hold the ball largely in the New Zealand half but could not convert any of their six set-piece penalty corners and a slew of free game chances.

Germany called, and lost, their video referral on one corner, the first push-in from the left in this tournament, when Janne Mueller-Wieland raised the ball above the goal board.

At the final whistle, New Zealand’s women cheered and high-fived in front of a near-full Riverside Arena, while most of the German girls cried.

“We were total outsiders before the tournament,” New Zealand goalkeeper Bianca Russell told reporters. “The attitude of the team is thrilling to see, such a talented bunch of girls. I think half of Auckland is in London at the moment.”

At the lower end of Group B, South Africa sent the United States to the bottom of the table by thrashing them 7-0. It was South Africa’s first win in the tournament having only scored two goals in their previous four games.

The United States had caused an upset when they beat world champions Argentina 1-0 earlier in the competition.

Britain’s match against the Netherlands is now largely for show after Japan scored their first victory of the tournament, which was also their first against China in an official match.

A Chinese win would have meant Britain would need at least a draw against the Dutch Olympic title holders to advance.

Cheered on by the home crowd, Japan played with more purpose than the Beijing silver medalists and scored in the 53rd minute from a penalty corner rebound that was tipped over the line by Rika Komazawa.

With four minutes to go China substituted their goalkeeper for an 11th field player but could not beat Japan’s keeper Sakiyo Asano, who had made some good saves from Fu Baorong and Song Qingling.