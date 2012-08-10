Hockey: Captain Walsh plays through pain to seal bronze

LONDON (Reuters) - Despite the pain of missing out on a gold medal, not to mention a recently broken jaw, Britain’s hockey captain Kate Walsh was still the loudest voice on the pitch on Friday as she roared on her team to their first Olympic medal in 20 years.

Wearing a protective chinstrap, just 12 days after having a plate inserted into her jaw, Walsh took to the pitch in the bronze medal game against New Zealand and put in the kind of display that showed why her team look to her for inspiration.

“You saw today towards the end there she was still getting low and getting her face in positions that many people wouldn‘t. She’s absolutely fearless and a wonderful player,” said Hannah Macleod, one of Britain’s Olympic debutants.

After taking a stick to the face in the opening game against Japan, Walsh missed two preliminary matches but returned to action for the latter stages of the tournament with the help of pain killing injections.

At 32, Walsh is the second oldest member of the team and has been instrumental in their rise from the doldrums of failing to qualify for the Athens Olympics, to a top four team that entered the tournament with high hopes of a gold medal.

That dream went up in smoke after a semi-final loss to Argentina but against New Zealand she picked her team up, setting up two penalty corner goals and loudly marshalling her charges to a 3-1 victory in front of huge home support at the Riverbank Arena.

“I loved every minute of being out there. I love playing for this team, I love leading this team and that’s all my thoughts were on once I fractured my jaw - getting back,” Walsh said.

“I wasn’t nervous, I wasn’t scared I just wanted to win that badly today.”

That attitude didn’t go unnoticed by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who, after watching the game, visited the changing room to pass on her congratulations.

“She gave me a little hug and said that I was really brave, putting in the tackles in the back,” Walsh said.

Walsh told reporters she was not ready to take any decisions on her international future, but sounded upbeat about the prospect of continuing to lead the side as they look to build on their bronze medal.

“I feel good and I‘m still improving. I still feel have lot to give,” she said.

“My body is holding up pretty well, apart from the bloody jaw.”