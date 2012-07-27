FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India offers government jobs for London medalists
July 27, 2012 / 9:02 AM / in 5 years

India offers government jobs for London medalists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indian players hold India's national flag as they celebrate after their win over France in the London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian sports ministry has promised coaching jobs on the government’s payroll to all athletes who return with an Olympic medal from London.

Sports minister Ajay Maken, who is in London for the Games starting on Friday, was quoted by Indian media as saying roles would be free at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which trains athletes in centers spread across the country.

“About 400 coaching positions are lying vacant at various SAI centers and the athletes can easily be engaged in those positions,” a sports ministry official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters on Friday.

“The details are being finalized and a public announcement regarding the scheme will be made soon.”

It could be good news for India’s Olympic athletes, who mostly come from humble backgrounds and live life in obscurity, in sharp contrast to the fame and riches offered to the nation’s cricketers.

The sports ministry was recently criticized after local media reported that Santhi Soundarajan, an athlete who was stripped of her 2006 Asian Games silver medal after a failed gender test, was working for a pittance at a brick kiln.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here

